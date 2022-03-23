Disinformation is a threat to democracy. Can it be reigned in without stepping on free speech?

THURSDAY on "The Source" — The viral spread of disinformation online poses an existential threat to democracy and U.S. elections, but can false speech be reigned in without stepping on free speech?

What can be done to counter the actions of individuals like former President Trump, who spreads lies and misinformation to millions of followers to sow distrust in U.S. elections?

What are the implications for democracy and free elections of failing to address the widespread dissemination of untruths on social media?

What role should Big Tech play in the fight against outright falsehoods online, especially those that undermine democratic institutions and systems?

Where is the line between content curation and censorship? Is it even possible in our increasingly connected world to ensure both a freedom of ideas and a commitment to truth?

What is the roadmap for restoring Americans’ access to reliable information?

Guest: Richard "Rick" Hasen, JD, Ph.D., Chancellor’s Professor of Law and Political Science and co-director of the Fair Elections and Free Speech Center at the University of California, Irvine, and author of the new book "Cheap Speech: How Disinformation Poisons Our Politics—and How to Cure It"

