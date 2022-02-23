San Antonio insulin cost-sharing program proposed by council members

THURSDAY on "The Source" — If a recent policy proposal is approved, San Antonian diabetics could receive assistance with the high cost of the medication critically necessary to treat and manage their disease.

The price of insulin is cost-prohibitive for many diabetics, and has nearly doubled from 2012 to 2016.

Health department data shows that between 10-15% of Bexar County adults have diabetes, and Black and Hispanic residents are more likely to end up in the hospital or require amputation as a result of their diabetes.

The council members’ proposal would create a program to help San Antonio diabetics with their cost of insulin. Several city council members signed a proposal that explores the issue of the rising cost of insulin.

What are the next steps? How likely is this program to be approved?

How would the program work? How would it help low-income diabetics?

Who would be in charge of program operations? How would it be funded?

How does the skyrocketing price of insulin widen existing health disparities?

Guest: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez , San Antonio City Council representative for District 2

