A city commission will soon decide whether to move forward on a project to remove trees from San Antonio's Brackenridge Park

MONDAY on "The Source" — The City of San Antonio's Historic Design and Review Commission will soon decide whether to move forward on a now-controversial but voter-approved bond project that would remove seven heritage trees from San Antonio's Brackenridge Park.

What are the specifics of the plan and why do its managers say their removal is necessary?

Why has the project caused such backlash? What happens next?

Guests:



Jamaal Moreno , landscape architect in the City of San Antonio's Public Works department and a manager on the bond project

Homer Garcia III , director of the City of San Antonio's Parks and Recreation Department

, director of the City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department Greg Harman, independent journalist, and founder and co-editor of Deceleration

