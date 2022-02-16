San Antonio’s Shannon Sedgwick Davis is committed to ending and preventing mass atrocities around the world

THURSDAY on "The Source"— Attorney, activist, author and social-justice advocate Shannon Sedgwick Davis is a local leader making a global impact.

Davis and the Bridgeway Foundation are credited with playing a pivotal role in mobilizing awareness, civilian protection and recovery efforts against a notorious Ugandan warlord and his rebel army that terrorized civilians across Central and East Africa in a decades-long campaign of brutality.

Joseph Kony and the Lord’s Resistance Army were responsible for killing more than 100,000 people, displacing millions, and abducting tens of thousands of children to become soldiers, laborers and sex slaves.

Kony, who is still a fugitive , was indicted by the International Criminal Court in 2005 on 12 counts of crimes against humanity and 21 counts of war crimes. Only one of the five LRA members charged by the ICC is in custody.

How did Davis and her coalition achieve success where others had failed? What inspired her to step outside the bounds of her traditional work to help undercut Kony’s power?

What did the experience teach Davis about the meaning of justice and role of humanitarianism? How has she incorporated those lessons into her work since?

What does it mean to be a “global citizen” in 2022? How can we be better global citizens and humanitarians here in San Antonio?

The World Affairs Council of San Antonio named Davis its International Citizen of the Year for 2022 and will celebrate her March 2 at an award dinner to support the council’s mission to promote public understanding of world affairs and enhance San Antonio’s participation in a global community.

