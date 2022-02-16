San Antonio City Council districts could get a makeover by next summer

THURSDAY on "The Source" — San Antonio added more than 100,000 residents since the 2010 Census but that population growth isn't evenly dispersed.

The largest number of residents now reside on the north side in District 8, which is now more than a third larger than District 5.

The population has also grown on San Antonio's outer edges while declining closer to downtown.

Per the city's charter and federal law, single-member council districts aren't supposed to have more than a 10% deviation in population.

Under existing borders, some are too small and others are too large, so new lines must be drawn to balance the population of each district.

What is the process and timeline for redrawing council district borders, and why does it matter? How is the process different now than 10 years ago?

How could the number of districts and their boundaries change? What factors are considered and how could residents be affected?

What's happened at committee meetings so far? What have been the committee's biggest challenges?

What happens next, and how can San Antonio residents learn more and get involved?

Guests:



Dr. Rogelio Saenz, Ph.D. , co-chair of San Antonio's redistricting advisory committee, and dean of the College of Public Policy and professor in the Department of Demography & Organization Studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio

, co-chair of San Antonio's redistricting advisory committee, and dean of the College of Public Policy and professor in the Department of Demography & Organization Studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio Bonnie Prosser Elder, redistricting advisory committee co-chair, and senior vice president and general counsel for VIA Metropolitan Transit

