Newest SA2020 data reveals ground gained and lost for key indicators of San Antonio progress

TUESDAY on "The Source" — For more than a decade, a local nonprofit has tracked certain indicators to gauge the level or lack of progress made to cultivate change and improve conditions in San Antonio.

What is SA2020's "community vision" for San Antonio? What does their latest data indicate about progress toward achieving it?

What are the biggest challenges? How has the pandemic impeded San Antonio's progress?

How can this community data help inform local policies and priorities?

Why was it important for SA2020 to refresh its goals to take San Antonio through 2030?

Guest: Kiran Kaur Bains, president and CEO of SA2020

