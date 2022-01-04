Questionable expenditures at a San Antonio nonprofit prompt concerns about accountability for state-funded health services providers

WEDNESDAY at noon on "The Source" — Recent reporting reveals how a local nonprofit got money from the state to provide health services and then spent it elsewhere, calling into question the level of overall financial accountability for recipients of funding from Texas’ Alternatives to Abortion (A2A) program.

With locations on the city’s West Side and East Side, A2A subcontractor A New Life for a New Generation says it assists parents or guardians in need of material baby supplies, as well as counseling for pregnant young women. It is funded by the state’s Texas Pregnancy Care Network (TPCN).

The 20-month KSAT 12 investigation uncovered tens of thousands of dollars in questionable expenditures made by the organization including airline tickets, hotel reservations, spa trips, limousine rides, a motorcycle, funding for a CBD smoke shop and land for industrial hemp production .

How is this state funding awarded and what are the requirements for recipients? How was this San Antonio nonprofit able to spend a significant amount elsewhere without raising suspicion?

What oversight and accountability exists for the disbursement of state dollars meant to help expectant and new mothers?

What happens next, now that the Texas Attorney General’s office has been made aware of New Life’s financial irregularities?

Guest: Dillon Collier , investigative reporter for KSAT 12 Defenders

