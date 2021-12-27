A behind-the-scenes look at 50 years of Latin pop music

TUESDAY on "The Source" — In her new book, a titan of the Latin music industry lifts the veil on the inspiration and artistry behind 19 anthemic songs in genres including salsa, reggaeton, ballads and corridos that “defined movements and moments” over the past five decades.

Teeming with insights and anecdotes from a who’s who of popular Latin music, the book explores chart-topping tracks and the keys to their success.

Guest: Leila Cobo , vice president and Latin Industry lead at Billboard and author of " Decoding Despacito: An Oral History of Latin Music "

This interview was taped in advance to air on “The Source” on Tuesday, Dec. 28.