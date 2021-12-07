Shared values, not doomsday narratives, are key to meaningful climate conversations

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — The most important thing you can do to fight climate change is to talk about it, according to one of the nation’s top climate scientists, but these kinds of conversations can be a minefield of distrust, indifference and resistance.

Often, scientific facts alone aren’t enough to change hearts and minds or inspire collective climate action.

What’s the best approach to meaningful dialogue about the changing planet? How do science, faith and human psychology factor into the equation? How important is it to identify shared values? Is an optimistic outlook more helpful than a doomsday narrative?

In her new book, “one of the nation's most effective communicators on climate change” gives readers the necessary tools to start productively talking about the warming world, and the role and responsibility of humanity to do something about it.

Guest: Katharine Hayhoe, Ph.D. , chief scientist for The Nature Conservancy , Endowed Professor in Public Policy and Public Law and Paul W. Horn Distinguished Professor at Texas Tech University and author of the new book " Saving Us: A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World "

