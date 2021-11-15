It’s official: Beto O’Rourke will run against Greg Abbott for Texas Governor in 2022

TUESDAY on "The Source" — Former El Paso Congressman and U.S. Senate and presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke announced to Texas Monthly on Monday that he will run against Greg Abbott for Texas Governor in 2022.

In a recent poll from the University of Texas at Austin and The Texas Tribune, 35% of those who participated said they approved of O'Rourke. While Abbott’s ratings have declined, he still garnered 43% of respondents’ approval.

Democrats haven’t won the gubernatorial race in Texas since 1994. Will voters stand behind O’Rourke in 2022?

Why did O’Rourke decide to run for governor now? Why did he wait until now to throw his hat into the ring?

What are the key foundations of his platform? What is his plan to win the governorship? What financial resources does he have on hand?

What will he do differently during this campaign compared to those of his previous runs for higher office?

Guest: Jonathan Tilove, writer for Texas Monthly