Which projects should get funded by San Antonio’s $1.2 billion 2022 bond?

A citizen committee has two months to consider and recommend which projects to fund through San Antonio’s largest-ever bond package , which must then be approved by City Council and ultimately decided on by voters in 2022.

Council members have been split on certain allocation amounts, especially when it comes to whether to fund an expansion of the city’s greenway trail system or put more towards updating the city’s declining infrastructure including streets, sidewalks, drainage and flood control.

For the first time ever, the bond package is expected to include a housing component after voters approved a change to the city charter earlier this year.

The citizen committee will discuss project allocations in a series of public meetings through December and send recommendations to the City Council, which is expected to finalize a list of projects by February.

The bond election is scheduled for May 7.

Guests:



Erik Walsh, San Antonio City Manager

Brandon Logan, CEO of Urban Capital Planners and a tri-chair of the City of San Antonio's 2022 Bond Program

Teri Castillo, San Antonio City Council representative for District 5

Clayton Perry, San Antonio City Council representative for District 10

*This interview was recorded on Tuesday, November 2.