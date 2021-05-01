Proposition A Passes, Allowing San Antonio To Allocate Bonds Toward Affordable Housing

Proposition A passed in San Antonio's 2021 election.

About 58% of voters chose to allow bond money to be used for affordable housing. Proposition A will remove limits placed on the city charter’s use of bond money more than two decades ago.

San Antonio housing prices are soaring as San Antonio continues to have a low housing stock. People seeking affordable housing are in desperate need, according to a recent council committee hearing. Half of the people who need help paying for housing with vouchers from the city can’t find a place to use them within three months. The situation is so dire that the city may impose civil and criminal penalties.

Bonds are currently limited to public works rather than permanent public improvements, with most bond money in San Antonio going towards streets and sidewalks in past years.

While affordable housing has been the banner headline on Prop A, it was criticized by some for being vaguely defined. Some councilmembers worried it is a giveaway for private developers.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

