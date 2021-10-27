The compelling inside story of COVID-19 vaccine development

In his new book, best-selling author and award-winning investigative journalist Gregory Zuckerman takes readers on a journey to create life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, from the start of the pandemic to the scramble of scientists to adapt their life's work to combat the virus, and the high-stakes negotiations between governments and corporations to finally get shots in arms and save lives around the world.

How were effective COVID-19 vaccines produced and delivered so quickly during a deadly pandemic? Who won the vaccine race? What was the process and who all was involved? What obstacles did they face?

How has COVID-19 impacted the science and business of vaccine development? Are there other SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations in the works to combat emerging variants?

Will the cooperation of scientists, businesses and governments to inoculate populations against COVID-19 help expedite the development and distribution of vaccines to combat other public health threats in the future?

Many people have raised concerns over the vaccines and even turned to false information and conspiracy theories that spread like wildfire online, such as the unfounded belief that vaccines contain microchips or alter human DNA through nanotechnology.

How did these life-saving shots become so controversial? Could a better understanding of the science and development process help alleviate widespread vaccine hesitancy and hostility?

Guest: Gregory Zuckerman, Wall Street Journal investigative journalist and author of "A Shot to Save the World: The Inside Story of the Life-or-Death Race for a COVID-19 Vaccine"

*This interview was recorded on Thursday, October 28.