'Soft White Underbelly' interview series shines a light on difficult realities of the human condition

Los Angeles-based, award-winning photographer Mark Laita is the creator of a popular, sometimes controversial video YouTube series that spotlights people who are frequently invisible in society — the unhoused, the sex worker, the chronic drug user, the runaway, the gang member, the poor and the sick.

Through conversations prompted by Laita, we hear firsthand about where these people are from and how they ended up where they are in their life's journey.

What happens when we stop to listen to their stories? What can we learn from them about life and America by listening without judging?

Guest: Mark Laita, award-winning photographer and director of the "Soft White Underbelly" video series on YouTube

*This interview was recorded on Tuesday, October 26.