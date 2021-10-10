Exploring untold histories of racial violence along the Texas-Mexico border

Texas historian Monica Martinez was recently awarded a MacArthur fellowship, known as the "genius grant," for her work uncovering and bringing to the forefront troubling truths about centuries-old killings along the Texas-Mexico border.

Martinez says that unearthing these untold histories of racial violence can help communities reckon with their past and work toward healing, and "help inspire a more inclusive and equitable future.”

Guest: Monica Muñoz Martinez, Ph.D., associate professor of history at the University of Texas at Austin, author of "The Injustice Never Leaves You: Anti-Mexican Violence in Texas," and founding member of the nonprofit Refusing to Forget

*This interview was recorded on Monday, October 12.