Dare To Listen: Texas’ Abortion Law And The Future Of Reproductive Rights
Texas now has the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the nation and to enforce it, there’s a $10,000 reward for civilians who successful sue anyone who assists in an illegal abortion. Has Texas beaten Roe v. Wade? Will Senate Bill 8 stand up to legal challenges?
Texas Public Radio hosted a Dare to Listen conversation Wednesday, Sept. 22, on Facebook Live about Texas' new abortion law and its ramifications for women and reproductive rights in Texas and beyond.
TPR’s Dare to Listen series examines timely, sometimes provocative, topics through frank but respectful discussion with a diverse panel of guests.
Video of this webinar is also available on TPR's Facebook page.
Guests:
- Rachel Rebouché, JD, professor and interim dean of the Beasley School of Law and faculty fellow at the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University
- Aziza Ahmed, JD, professor at the University of California Irvine School of Law
- Sarah Prager, MD, family planning specialist with the University of Washington's health system, co-chair of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' Abortion Access and Training Expert Work Group and legislative chair of ACOG's Washington Section