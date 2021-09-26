Dare To Listen: Texas’ Abortion Law And The Future Of Reproductive Rights

Texas now has the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the nation and to enforce it, there’s a $10,000 reward for civilians who successful sue anyone who assists in an illegal abortion. Has Texas beaten Roe v. Wade? Will Senate Bill 8 stand up to legal challenges?

Texas Public Radio hosted a Dare to Listen conversation Wednesday, Sept. 22, on Facebook Live about Texas' new abortion law and its ramifications for women and reproductive rights in Texas and beyond.

TPR’s Dare to Listen series examines timely, sometimes provocative, topics through frank but respectful discussion with a diverse panel of guests.

Video of this webinar is also available on TPR's Facebook page.

