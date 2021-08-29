Dare To Listen: Know Your Rights In A Pandemic

You have likely heard an objection to COVID mask mandates or vaccine requirements – as a violation of personal liberty. But during a pandemic is there a right to not wear a mask? Or refuse to be vaccinated to work or to go to school?

What is the balance between individual rights and the community’s rights during the outbreak of a deadly disease?

Randall Erben , adjunct professor at the University of Texas School of Law and former legislative director in Abbott's office

Michele Bratcher Goodwin, JD , Chancellor's Professor and founding director of the Center for Biotechnology and Global Health Policy at the University of California, Irvine School of Law

, Chancellor’s Professor and founding director of the Center for Biotechnology and Global Health Policy at the University of California, Irvine School of Law Angela Morrison, associate professor at Texas A&M University School of Law

