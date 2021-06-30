© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Should Texas 'Forget The Alamo'? The True Story Behind San Antonio's Iconic Landmark

Published June 30, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT
Texas Public Radio

Due to an unforeseen technical mishap the audio for this program was not recorded. We are working on solutions to prevent this from happening in the future.

Popular history and folklore teach Texans to "remember the Alamo," but the authors of a new book about its history, legacy and myths want to change your mind.

In "Forget the Alamo," Texan writers Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson and Jason Stanford take a deep dive into the story of this iconic San Antonio landmark, dispel its myths, and explore the ugly fight over its truth that still rages today.

How much of the truth about the Alamo has been hidden or altered, and why? Why is the history of the Alamo controversial?

What does this new book bring to light and what are the implications? What do these uncovered truths mean for those who celebrate its popular, mythic history?

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

