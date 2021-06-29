Reflecting On The History Of San Antonio Queer Culture, Nightlife At The End Of Pride Month

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — Queer spaces have existed in San Antonio since the early 20th century.

Throughout the decades, San Antonio's LGBTQ+ community has sought out safe spaces; oftentimes those venues were part of the city's nightlife scene.

Bars and night clubs provided LGBTQ+ individuals more than just a place to socialize. They often doubled as places of refuge, information and solidarity.

What is the history of the LGBTQ+ nightlife in San Antonio? How did gay, lesbian, and trans individuals find and utilize these establishments?

Where did these once taboo bars exist and what is their lasting legacy?

Guest: Melissa Gohlke, urban historian and assistant archivist for the University of Texas at San Antonio’s Special Collections

