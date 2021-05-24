Texas Passes Restrictive Abortion Measures, Effective In September

TUESDAY on "The Source" — Effective Sept. 1, abortions will only be allowed in Texas prior to the presence of a fetal heartbeat, barring a medical emergency.

Most Americans believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and many advocates say that criminalizing abortions will not stop them from happening, but will just make them unsafe.

What does this mean for people seeking abortions in Texas? How are advocates responding? What is the state's argument? Is it possible to overturn the decision?

Guests:



Aziza Ahmed , professor of law at Northeastern University School of Law; former Bennett Boskey Visiting Professor of Law at Harvard University.

Elizabeth Sepper , professor of law at the University of Texas at Austin

Mitchell Creinin, M.D., professor, director of Family Planning and the Complex Family Planning Fellowship in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of California Davis Health

*This interview will take place on Tuesday, May 25.