Texas Legislative Session Nears End. What's Next?

Texas' 87th Legislative session will end on May 31. Where are we now in the process and what’s next for big-ticket items like the budget, elections, electric grid, abortion rights, guns, transgender kids, taxpayer-funded lobbying, etc.?

Scott Braddock, journalist and political analyst, editor of the Quorum Report and co-host of the Texas Take podcast

*This interview will take place on Monday, May 24.