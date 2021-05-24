Texas Legislative Session Nears End. What's Next?
Texas' 87th Legislative session will end on May 31. Where are we now in the process and what’s next for big-ticket items like the budget, elections, electric grid, abortion rights, guns, transgender kids, taxpayer-funded lobbying, etc.?
Guests:
- Scott Braddock, journalist and political analyst, editor of the Quorum Report and co-host of the Texas Take podcast
*This interview will take place on Monday, May 24.