The Source

Texas Legislative Session Nears End. What's Next?

Published May 24, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT
Texas' 87th Legislative session will end on May 31. Where are we now in the process and what’s next for big-ticket items like the budget, elections, electric grid, abortion rights, guns, transgender kids, taxpayer-funded lobbying, etc.?

Guests:

  • Scott Braddock, journalist and political analyst, editor of the Quorum Report and co-host of the Texas Take podcast

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will take place on Monday, May 24.

