Candidate Forum: Teri Castillo, Rudy Lopez Vie To Be The New Representative Of City Council District 5

Political newcomers Teri Castillo and Rudy Lopez are headed to a runoff in the race to represent District 5 as current City Council member Shirley Gonzales terms out after eight years in office.

Neither candidate received a large enough percentage of the May primary vote to win outright. Educator Teri Castillo earned 30.65% of voter support and retired city employee Rudy Lopez received 15.65%.

San Antonio's poorest district is located between downtown and Lackland Air Force Base, with boundaries of Culebra Road to the north and Southcross Boulevard to the south. According to data from SA2020, District 5 per capita income is $13,257.

Creating and training for jobs that pay higher wages, affordable housing and education are the most debated issues in the race for District 5. Protecting neighborhoods from gentrification and repairing aging infrastructure are other top concerns.

Asked in a TPR candidate survey which district-specific issue she would like to address or change if elected, Castillo said: "We must shift our public money towards the public good and construct housing where San Antonio needs it the most, particularly for those who earn less than $22,580 a year."

Lopez did not respond to TPR candidate survey requests sent via email and/or phone calls by the time of publication.

What are each candidate's motivations for running to represent District 5 on San Antonio City Council?

What are their qualifications and which issues would they prioritize, if elected?

Guests:



Teri Castillo , candidate for District 5 on San Antonio City Council

, candidate for District 5 on San Antonio City Council Rudy Lopez, candidate for San Antonio City Council's District 5

*This interview was recorded on Wednesday, May 19.