Senate Bill 7 Fails To Receive Final Vote After House Democrats Walkout At The 11th Hour

Senate Bill 7, the proposed legislation that would modify the way many Texans vote, did not receive a final vote after House Democrats walked out of the Texas Capitol on Sunday night. The walkout left leadership without a quorum an hour before the deadline.

Critics argue that the legislation would have enacted new barriers for communities of color and voters with disabilities. Proponents of the Republican-backed bill argued that SB 7 would have inspired more confidence in elections and prevented fraud.

What happened on Sunday night? Why did Texas representatives believe this was the best move? Will a new iteration of SB 7 surface in a special session?

Guest: State Rep. Diego Bernal, District 123

*This interview was recorded on Wednesday, June 2.