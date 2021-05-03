CPS Energy Customers Owe $100 Million In Past-Due Bills. How Will The Utility Balance Its Books In The Wake Of Multiple Disasters?

San Antonio's city-owned utility is grappling with how to deal with costs related to February’s winter storm, lost revenue from wholesale electricity and customer delinquencies exacerbated by the pandemic.

As of March 31, the past-due bills of more than 83,000 CPS Energy customers have mounted to the total of $100 million.

CPS officials say they are assessing options to avoid passing costs onto customers. How will the utility balance its books?

What steps is CPS Energy taking before seeking a rate increase? When will customer disconnections resume?

What's the status of CPS' winter storm-related lawsuits against ERCOT and natural gas suppliers?

Guest: Paula Gold-Williams, president and CEO of CPS Energy

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Monday, May 3.