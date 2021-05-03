Children's Shelter San Antonio CEO Responds To Forced Emergency Center Closure, Allegations Of Insufficient Care For Foster Youth

In late April, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services ordered the closure the Children's Shelter's 66-bed emergency care center and threatened probation for its affiliate Family Tapestry due to multiple alleged violations of state standards and contract obligations related to safety and accommodations for foster children and youths in Bexar County.

What's being done to ensure the safety and well-being of youth in the shelter's care? What's next for the embattled nonprofit?

Guest: Annette Rodriguez, president and CEO of the Children's Shelter San Antonio

*This interview was recorded on Monday, May 3.