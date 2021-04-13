If Approved By San Antonio Voters 'Prop A' Would Allow The City To Use Bond Dollars For A Broader Range Of Projects, Like Affordable Housing

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — City Council has given voters a proposition that would offer more flexibility in how the City of San Antonio can use bond dollars to fund improvement projects.

The proposition will appear on voters' ballots as Prop A. The current city charter says bond money should go to "public works," but Prop A is giving voters the ability to decide whether that language should be broadened to include "permanent public improvements for any other public purpose."

The new language would include affordable housing programs, too. If voters approve the amendments, housing affordability projects could be included in the next bond program.

What are the benefits of this addition? The downfalls? Would this change affect the funding of other programs?

How could this expanded language help with San Antonio's affordable housing crisis?

Richard Mogas , architect and chair of Design Forum's Task Force on Affordable Housing

