Candidate Forum: Ana Sandoval Defends Seat Representing District 7 On San Antonio City Council

Incumbent Ana Sandoval won her seat in City Council in a close race back in 2017, with 51% of the vote against then-incumbent Cris Medina.

At the time, concerns in the district included traffic congestion, infrastructure and government accountability. Now, the effects COVID-19 on the economy and community health will be at the forefront.

This election cycle, Sandoval is running for reelection against political newcomer Patricia Ann Varela.

What has Sandoval accomplished so far as a member of City Council? What's on her agenda for the 2021-2023 session?

District 7 challenger Patricia Ann Varela declined the invitation to participate in this candidate forum.

Early voting in Bexar County is April 19-27. Election Day is May 1. More information here.

Guest: Ana Sandoval, incumbent City Council representative for District 7

*This interview was recorded on Tuesday, April 13.