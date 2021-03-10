How Are Biden's Immigration Policies Playing Out On The Texas-Mexico Border?

President Joe Biden has reworked Trump administration immigration policies, but there continues to be criticism from both sides over how to handle migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border, and the debate is especially fiery in Texas.

What changes has Biden made so far and what more's in store for the future of U.S. immigration policy? How will Texas be impacted?

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said, without providing evidence, that asylum-seekers are bringing COVID-19 into Texas. Why is he refusing to accept federal assistance for migrants at the border?

What is the reality of the situation along the U.S-Mexico border, and what myths need busting?

Guests:



María Méndez , Laredo-based border and business reporter for TPR News

, Laredo-based border and business reporter for TPR News Angela Kocherga, reporter and news director for KTEP in El Paso

*This interview was recorded on Thursday, March 11.