Lawmakers Clash On Elections Reform, Voting Access At Both National And State Levels

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on March 3 that Democrats hope will overhaul voting rules and expand access to the polls. Republicans say the proposal is a political effort to federalize elections and would increase voter fraud.

What's in the House's massive voting rights bill? What are its prospects in the Senate? In what other ways will the Biden administration attempt to expand voting access?

What bills have been filed to restrict or expand voting access in GOP controlled-states like Texas? What are the implications for future election outcomes? How would these changes affect minority voters and people with disabilities?

Why are there such stark differences in how Republicans and Democrats view election laws? How does gerrymandering fit into all this?

Guests:



Barry Burden , professor of political science, director of the Elections Research Center and Lyons Family Chair in Electoral Politics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

, professor of political science, director of the Elections Research Center and Lyons Family Chair in Electoral Politics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Eliza Sweren-Becker, counsel in the Voting Rights and Elections Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law

*This interview was recorded on Monday, March 8.