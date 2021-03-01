Ask The Experts: How Can You Revive Your Texas Garden After Harsh Winter Weather?

Nearly a week after a winter storm slammed into Texas, the sun is back out and temperatures are back to seasonal norms. However, many plants didn't survive or are barely clinging to life.

How can you care for plants harmed by the freeze? How do you know if your garden is a total loss or salvageable?

What can you do to revive damaged plants, trees and lawns? What are some tips to bring your garden back to life this spring?

How did the storm impact Texas agriculture, including citrus crops? Will food supply chains be affected by these losses?

*This interview was recorded on Tuesday, March 2.