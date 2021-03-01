Ask The Experts: How Can You Revive Your Texas Garden After Harsh Winter Weather?
Nearly a week after a winter storm slammed into Texas, the sun is back out and temperatures are back to seasonal norms. However, many plants didn't survive or are barely clinging to life.
How can you care for plants harmed by the freeze? How do you know if your garden is a total loss or salvageable?
What can you do to revive damaged plants, trees and lawns? What are some tips to bring your garden back to life this spring?
How did the storm impact Texas agriculture, including citrus crops? Will food supply chains be affected by these losses?
Guests:
- Calvin Finch, retired Texas A&M horticulturist, gardening columnist and co-host of the "Gardening South Texas" radio show
- Neil Sperry, horticulturist, veteran Texas garden writer, host of four radio shows carried weekly on stations across Texas, and author of "Neil Sperry's Complete Guide to Texas Gardening" and “Neil Sperry's Lone Star Gardening”
- Juan Anciso, professor in the Department of Horticultural Sciences at Texas A&M and horticulturist for the AgriLife Extension's District 12
"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.
*This interview was recorded on Tuesday, March 2.