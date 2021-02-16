San Antonians Lose Power And Water As Winter Weather Continues. How Long Will It Last?

Some San Antonians lost water Monday night, hours after rolling power outages left residents without heat or electricity in one of the worst winter storms the state has ever seen.

Officials with CPS energy say most households without power in San Antonio are experiencing rolling blackouts to reduce strain on the state’s electrical grid. Those rolling blackouts are affecting how quickly SAWS pump stations refill.

How long will these outages last? Will it get worse over the coming days? What does this mean for the city and its residents?

Guests:



Camille Phillips, TPR education reporter

TPR education reporter Dominic Anthony Walsh, Report for America Corps member covering environmental issues for Texas Public Radio

Report for America Corps member covering environmental issues for Texas Public Radio José Menéndez, state senator for District 26

state senator for District 26 Robert Puente, president and CEO of the San Antonio Water System

president and CEO of the San Antonio Water System Manny Pelaez, San Antonio City Council representative for District 8

San Antonio City Council representative for District 8 Paula Gold-Williams, president and CEO of CPS Energy

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Tuesday, February 16.