© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
tprtowerlife.jpg
The Source

San Antonians Lose Power And Water As Winter Weather Continues. How Long Will It Last?

Ways To Subscribe
River Walk
Steve Short
/
Texas Public Radio

Some San Antonians lost water Monday night, hours after rolling power outages left residents without heat or electricity in one of the worst winter storms the state has ever seen.

Officials with CPS energy say most households without power in San Antonio are experiencing rolling blackouts to reduce strain on the state’s electrical grid. Those rolling blackouts are affecting how quickly SAWS pump stations refill.

How long will these outages last? Will it get worse over the coming days? What does this mean for the city and its residents?

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Tuesday, February 16.

Tags

The SourceSAWSCPS Energywinter weather