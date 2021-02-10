How Has Dating Changed In The Age Of COVID-19?

THURSDAY on "The Source" — Dating had already modernized rapidly in the digital age and the pandemic has further upended normal rules of courtship. More people are connecting virtually, as COVID-19 concerns affect how people look for love or just a casual hookup.

While new technologies and social platforms allow people to connect with the touch of a button, others say it's made dating even harder. What are the pros and cons? Does a virtual date offer the same get-to-know-you experience as meeting in person?

How do you date safely during a pandemic? What kinds of questions should you ask a current or prospective partner? How can you move forward without moving too fast? What are the best practices for safe sex in the COVID-19 era?

The health crisis and its fallout are putting extra stress on relationships. What are some strategies for maintaining a healthy romance amid the pandemic? How can dating couples keep the love alive in lockdown?

How do you find a soulmate in the time of masks and social distancing? How can you get close to someone from six feet away? Are more people opting for cohabitation sooner than they normally would, so they can isolate together?

What will happen to dating and mating as we transition into a post-pandemic reality?

Guests:



Damona Hoffman , certified dating coach and host of the "Dates & Mates" podcast

, certified dating coach and host of the "Dates & Mates" podcast Lamont White , founder of Better Way To Meet - a dating coaching, matchmaking and couples counseling service for gay and bisexual men in the U.S.

, founder of Better Way To Meet - a dating coaching, matchmaking and couples counseling service for gay and bisexual men in the U.S. Helen Fisher, biological anthropologist and visiting research associate at Rutgers; chief scientific adviser to dating site Match.com; author of books including “Anatomy of Love"

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Thursday, February 11.