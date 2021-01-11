© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The Source

What Do We Know About The Long-Term And Neurological Effects Of COVID-19?

REUTERS

People typically recover from COVID-19 after 2-6 weeks, but a growing body of evidence shows that even mild cases of COVID-19 can have long-lasting effects on the body and brain.

These so-called "long haulers" experience lingering physical outcomes such as shortness of breath and chest pain, and neurological symptoms including brain fog, fatigue and PTSD, up to months after infection.

There are two post-COVID recovery clinics in San Antonio's Medical Center area created specifically to care for long-hauler patients, but there's about a month-long waiting list.

What are the potential negative long-term effects of COVID-19? What is the likelihood that a person who contracts the virus will be in it for the long haul?

Is there any way to know if someone is more at risk for long-term consequences? What does treatment look like for these patients?

Guests:

*This interview was recorded on Tuesday, January 12.

