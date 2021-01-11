What Do We Know About The Long-Term And Neurological Effects Of COVID-19?

People typically recover from COVID-19 after 2-6 weeks, but a growing body of evidence shows that even mild cases of COVID-19 can have long-lasting effects on the body and brain.

These so-called "long haulers" experience lingering physical outcomes such as shortness of breath and chest pain, and neurological symptoms including brain fog, fatigue and PTSD, up to months after infection.

There are two post-COVID recovery clinics in San Antonio's Medical Center area created specifically to care for long-hauler patients, but there's about a month-long waiting list.

What are the potential negative long-term effects of COVID-19? What is the likelihood that a person who contracts the virus will be in it for the long haul?

Is there any way to know if someone is more at risk for long-term consequences? What does treatment look like for these patients?

Pam Belluck , health and science writer for The New York Times

, health and science writer for The New York Times Gabriel de Erausquin , Zachry Foundation Distinguished Professor in the Department of Neurology in the Long School of Medicine and the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases at UT Health San Antonio and lead author on a new article about SARS-CoV-2’s expected long-term effects on the brain and nervous system

Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, professor and chair of the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine in the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio and director of the Post-COVID Recovery Program at University Hospital

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Tuesday, January 12.