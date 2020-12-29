© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The Source

The Evolution, Impact Of Drums In Modern Music And Society

Photo by Josh Sorenson from Pexels CC0: https://bit.ly/34mjB5F

From jazz to present-day pop, drum kits are one of the most transformative musical inventions.

In his 2020 book "Kick It," author, professor and fellow musician Matt Brennan dives into the history of drums and drummers, and their impact on both creative culture and society as a whole.

Guests:

  • Matt Brennan, musician, researcher and author of "Kick It: A Social History of the Drum Kit"
  • Sticky Wicket, drummer, percussionist, bandleader, teacher, vintage drum collector and content creator of Next Level Chops

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call  833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org  or tweet @TPRSource.

*This prerecorded interview aired on Wednesday, December 30.

