The Evolution, Impact Of Drums In Modern Music And Society

From jazz to present-day pop, drum kits are one of the most transformative musical inventions.

In his 2020 book "Kick It," author, professor and fellow musician Matt Brennan dives into the history of drums and drummers, and their impact on both creative culture and society as a whole.

Guests:



Matt Brennan , musician, researcher and author of "Kick It: A Social History of the Drum Kit"

, musician, researcher and author of "Kick It: A Social History of the Drum Kit" Sticky Wicket, drummer, percussionist, bandleader, teacher, vintage drum collector and content creator of Next Level Chops

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This prerecorded interview aired on Wednesday, December 30.