The True Story Of Stevie Ray Vaughan And His Musical Legacy

Guitar legend Stevie Ray Vaughan was a Dallas native whose turbulent rise to fame in the 1980s led to both success and tragedy.

In the 2019 book "Texas Flood," co-author Alan Paul explores the life and legacy of this undisputed rock music icon, from the perspective of those who knew Vaughn best: his brother and other family, bandmates, close friends, girlfriends and crew members.

Guest: Alan Paul, co-author of "Texas Flood: The Inside Story of Stevie Ray Vaughan"

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call  833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org  or tweet @TPRSource.

*This prerecorded interview aired on Monday, December 28.

