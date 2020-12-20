How Can We Disrupt Personal And Societal Ageism Toward 'Wonderful Old Women'?

The global population 65 years and over is growing faster than all other age groups, and is expected to double over the next 30 years. As they grow older, women face the double whammy of discrimination based on both age and sex.

How can we better understand the intersection of ageism and gender, how this prejudice manifests in ourselves and others, and flip the script when it comes to society's perception and treatment of older women?

What impact can ageist attitudes have on individual health and well-bring?

How can we shed negative stereotypes and false narratives about "aging gracefully"?

What can be done to improve the status quo for how society perceives, portrays and treats older women?

Guests:



Bonnie Lyons, Ph.D. , professor emerita of English at the University of Texas San Antonio and author of "WOW: Wonderful Old Women"

, professor emerita of English at the University of Texas San Antonio and author of "WOW: Wonderful Old Women" Tracey Gendron, MS, Ph.D. , chair and an associate professor in the Department of Gerontology at Virginia Commonwealth University

, chair and an associate professor in the Department of Gerontology at Virginia Commonwealth University Mary Lou Ciolfi, JD, MS, adjunct faculty instructor of Public Health Law and Ethics at the University of New England and visiting lecturer in Aging and Policy at the University of Massachusetts Amherst

*This interview was recorded on Monday, December 21.