The pandemic has severely affected all of us, but the impact can be even greater for senior citizens. It’s not just health outcomes. Seniors face challenges with isolation, transportation, food security and mental health.

Thursday, Dec. 3, noon to 1 p.m. CST

First, join us on KSTX 89.1 FM and at TPR.org, for a special episode of The Source. Host David Martin Davies will host the third of four Vital Conversations, Aging Strong Through COVID-19 And Beyond.

Guests:



"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Thursday, December 3.

Friday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m. CST

TPR will continue the conversation on during a live on GoToWebinar -

Guests:



Vinsen Faris , CEO of Meals on Wheels San Antonio

, CEO of Meals on Wheels San Antonio DeAnne Cuellar , Texas State Director for Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) and Senior Planet San Antonio

, Texas State Director for Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) and Senior Planet San Antonio Marisa Bono , chief strategic officer for VIA Metropolitan Transit

, chief strategic officer for VIA Metropolitan Transit Cadence Corbin, older adults program officer for the San Antonio Area Foundation

Vital Conversations is a series of community conversations centered on the San Antonio Area Foundation’s four impact areas: Livable & Resilient Communities, Youth Success, Successful Aging, and Cultural Vibrancy. This program is made possible through a collaboration between Texas Public Radio and The John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation, a Fund of The San Antonio Area Foundation.