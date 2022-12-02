Texas Matters: Radical Reporter Dick Reavis

For over 4 decades Dick Reavis wrote about the overlooked underbelly of Texas. He would frequently embed himself in communities that were closed to outsiders, especially reporters.

However, he managed to get close enough to gain trust and tell the stories of the Branch Davidians, bike gangs, homeless day laborers, the Ku Klux Klan, Mexican revolutionaries and more.

A selection of his writings has been compiled into a new book "Texas Reporter Texas Radical."

Dick Reavis has authored six books including "The Ashes of Waco," "If White Kids Die" and

Catching Out: The Secret World of Day Laborers.

Reavis’ collection of reporting for Texas Monthly and various newspapers has been compiled into a new book “Texas Reporter Texas Radical: The Writings of Journalist Dick J. Reavis.” It was compiled by Michael Demson. It’s published by Texas Review Press.