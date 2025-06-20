Texas Matters: How a GOP congressional redistricting could backfire

A political power play is quietly unfolding in Texas that could redraw the congressional map for the state and decide which party rules in Congress. The goal is to squeeze more Republican seats out of Texas in time for the 2026 midterm elections. But there are red flags, and this could backfire for the GOP.

Texas Underground Railroad

For many, the celebration of Juneteenth continues into the weekend—and some will also celebrate the bravery of a lesser-known historical area that affected enslaved people—the Underground Railroad’s connection to South Texas and into Mexico. Lon Gonzalez in Corpus Christi has more.

Changing military base names

The U.S. Army says it's taking "immediate action" to implement President Trump's decision to restore the so-called “traditional” names of seven military bases.

The names were initially changed in 2023 after Congress banned base names with ties to the Confederacy. But the Trump Administration found a way to sidestep the law.

Texas Public Radio’s Dan Katz has reaction from Fort Cavazos, Texas, which is returning to its former name of Fort Hood.

Grocery Shopping in Mexico

Inflation has fallen slightly but prices at the grocery store are still much higher than they were before the pandemic. And that has Texans and others living on the border looking to save money by shopping in Mexico. KTEP’s Angela Kocherga reports from Juarez.

Why tomatoes from Mexico will cost more

The U.S. trade war with Mexico continues to stew — and America’s favorite fruit that thinks it's a vegetable is caught in the squeeze: tomatoes. Tightening cross-border trade and higher prices could “catch up” with consumers; however, Florida tomato growers say the tariff is necessary. I took a look.

The fusion of Spanish Pop and American Rock

According to Spotify an estimated 16 million people routinely listen to Spanish language pop music —and that audience is growing fast. New listeners, even non-Spanish speakers, are discovering everyone from Selena to Los Tigres del Norte. And as Texas Public Radio’s Yvette Benavides tells us, one American musician is finding success in blending Spanish language pop with rock.

