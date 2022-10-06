© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Texas Matters

Texas Matters: Justice Ignored

Published October 6, 2022
Despite all the attention sex crimes against children have received in the past decade, the Texas justice system, its government and its mental health resources all have a long way to go to help protect children.

This documentary report begins by telling the story of one girl who suffered abuse and sexual trafficking. She realized that law enforcement was more interested in her as a criminal than as a victim.

Later the investigation examines the foster placement agency that employed a man who faced allegations of abuse going back a decade. It explores the reasons explaining how he evaded a trial.

Finally, the narrative takes the listener to the biggest sex abuse scandal of the year in Texas and how it resulted in no prosecutions.

David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies
Paul Flahive
Paul Flahive
