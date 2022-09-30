Justice Ignored

-
Despite allegations that made national headlines and drew statehouse investigations and federal court attention, no charges were filed against the facility, which was created to care of sex trafficking victims. Former residents at the heart of the scandal are frustrated by what they see as evasions of responsibility and the lack of justice.
Shawna Rogers died at 17, after years of abuse, violence and exploitation. The compounding cost of failures — from law enforcement and rehabilitators as well as family — finally proved fatal. In the end, she was blind to those who wanted to help her as they had been blind to her needs for years. Her life stands as a haunting example of how far Texas still has to go to help victims like her.