Texas Matters: A weatherman takes on climate change

Triple digit temperatures and prolonged drought conditions are taking a toll on crops and livestock across the state.

Statewide reports indicate that crop yields for all major Texas crops, including cotton, corn, sorghum and wheat are lower this year compared to last year.

Also water supplies for towns and cities are dipping dangerously low.

Mandatory water conservation restrictions are in place for many municipalities across the state. Some communities like the city of Gunther are imposing emergency restrictions.

Texas leadership needs to recognize that this could be the start of a multi-year mega drought which could reshape Texas.

Jeremy B. Mazur is a senior policy advisor for the nonprofit Texas2036.

Weatherman v. climate change

Climate scientists report that we are now living in man-made climate change, and it’s only going to get worse — especially if we keep pumping carbon into the atmosphere with our fossil fuel dependent economy.

That’s not a popular message in areas where the fossil fuel dependent economy creates jobs like in the Coastal Bend along the Gulf Coast.

That’s not stopping Maclovio Perez from his tough talk about climate change as he runs for a seat in Congress.

Many people in San Antonio and Corpus Christi might remember him from his many years of being a popular TV weatherman.

Perez won the Democratic nomination for the 27th District of Texas and will challenge the Republican incumbent, Michael Cloud.

Cloud did not respond to TPR's invitation to join "Texas Matters." But the invitation remains open for the future.