Texas Matters: Ted Cruz's insurrection And Melissa Lucio's execution update

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump have a complicated relationship.

Trump famously insulted Cruz’s wife and accused his father of playing a role in the assassination of President Kennedy. Cruz was showered by boos at the 2016 Republican National Convention when he refused to publicly endorse Trump.

Since then, the two appear to have patched things up and Cruz played a part in Trump’s unprecedented efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

But how big of a role did Cruz have in the Jan. 6 actions to keep the presidency from Joe Biden? More information is coming to light almost everyday – but an article this week in the Washington Post brings what we know into focus. The headline is, “Inside Ted Cruz’s last-ditch battle to keep Trump in power.” It’s by Michael Kranish, the Post’s national political investigative reporter

Melissa Lucio Update

Melissa Lucio’s execution date is now less than a month away. She was convicted of capital murder after the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah. Lucio has maintained her innocence and experts have called the case riddled with flaws and major problems. There is significant evidence that Mariah’s death was accidental.

Vanessa Potkin is the Director of Special Litigation at the Innocence Project and is an attorney working to prevent Lucio’s execution.