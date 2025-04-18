Texas Matters: Why Texas highway flyovers are so high

Texas is known for its towering highway flyovers, and the latest in San Antonio at the I-10 and 1604 interchange is set to reach an astonishing 126 feet. As a rapidly growing state, Texas faces increasing traffic congestion, prompting a surge in highway construction under the Clear Lanes Texas plan. The state is pouring billions of dollars into major highway infrastructure, outspending any other state in the U.S. However, this approach has sparked debate, as it seems to perpetuate a cycle: the more highways are built, the more traffic increases, necessitating yet more construction.

Grady Hillhouse is a registered professional civil engineer in Texas and runs a YouTube channel called “Practical Engineering.” He says it’s possible for these Texas flyovers to climb even higher.

“I don't think there's any really engineering limit in terms of structural ... our ability to design these types of structures. But when you get into economic feasibility, I think maybe we're at the limit. But I don't think it's outside the realm of possibility or feasibility.”

There are practical reasons for Texas’ high flyovers. These towering structures are designed to manage traffic flow efficiently, especially at sprawling interchanges with high traffic volumes. By elevating lanes, engineers reduce land usage and minimize disruptions to surrounding areas. Additionally, such designs accommodate Texas's expansive road network, connecting cities and suburbs in a state heavily reliant on cars.

Beyond practicalities, there’s an intriguing cultural aspect to these monumental structures. Humans have long built large, imposing constructions, from ancient pyramids to towering cathedrals, as expressions of ambition and identity. In Texas, these flyovers may symbolize a monument to car culture—a society defined by mobility and freedom on wheels. They stand as massive, visible tributes to Texas' love affair with driving.

Yet, some argue for a different path. Investing in alternative transportation methods, such as public transit or bike lanes, could alleviate congestion and reduce dependency on highways. By diversifying transportation options, Texas might break free from its cycle of car-centric development. Ultimately, these towering flyovers represent more than just practical solutions—they reflect both the challenges and identity of a state firmly rooted in car culture and a vision of monumental progress.

Megan Kimble author of “City Limits Infrastructure Inequality and the Future of America's Highways” says the ever-expanding urban highways accelerate inequality and they fracture communities. She describes the growing movements in opposition to highway expansion in three Texas cities; and calls for a more sustainable path forward.

“We have a very vast state, so we do need roads to connect us. But in cities like Austin and Houston, these interchanges, they're so big, in part, because we have so many roads and so many lanes on those roads that need to be connected. And so that just demonstrates that we have prioritized through our transportation policy, moving cars rather than building other forms of transportation like transit or walk-in bike transportation to move people by other modes,” she said.