Texas Matters: 'When Home is the Danger'

A Texas Public Radio investigation into the deaths of Texas children from abuse and neglect reveals many of the fatalities could have been prevented. However, the state agency with the responsibility to protect children who are in dangerous homes failed to intervene.

The reporting project titled “When Home is the Danger” shines a light on the untold lives of Texas children lost too soon, uncovering the missteps and policy failures along the way.

Through in-depth investigations and compassionate storytelling, TPR brings these individual's stories into the light, ensuring they are heard, remembered, and can serve as a catalyst for change.

The reporting and searchable data of child deaths in Texas is available online at When Home is the Danger.

This project was created to expose the tragic and, many times, preventable deaths of children in Texas. By documenting these cases, TPR aims to humanize the annual statistics and hold systems accountable.

When Home is the Danger, is a multi-part investigative series on how Texas is leaving children in dangerous homes and families without ongoing support or monitoring.

This project was supported with funding from the Pulitzer Center.

