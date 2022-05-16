© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Petrie Dish

'It turns the amplifier on' — The impact of long COVID

Published May 16, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT
Dr. Verduzco-Gutierrez w patient in clinic.jpg
UT Health San Antonio
/
Dr. Monica Verdusco Gutierrez, professor and distinguished chair of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, at one of the COVID clinics she runs.

As waves of omicron and its extremely contagious subvariants burn through previously uninfected populations, it has become clear that people with mild or asymptomatic cases aren’t immune from long COVID. Host Bonnie Petrie talked to Dr. Monica Verdusco Gutierrez, professor and distinguished chair of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, to learn what we know about post-covid syndrome and what we need to do to prepare for the decades of disability that may remain long after the pandemic is in the rear view.

Bonnie Petrie
Bonnie Petrie can be reached at Bonnie@TPR.org and on Twitter at @kbonniepetrie
