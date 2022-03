Ashley Savidge Hernandez, a Marine Corps spouse and mother of five, delivered a baby while critically ill with COVID-19.

How did she and her healthy son Kyzon survive the worst that COVID has to offer, and what can we learn from her experience?

In this episode of Petrie Dish, host Bonnie Petrie interviews Hernandez, her husband Carlos, and the medical team at Brooke Army Medical Center that performed the birth.