Pregnancy During A Pandemic Is Scary — The Delta Variant Is Making It Worse

Pregnancy during a pandemic can be scary, and the delta variant has made it more so. People who are pregnant and unvaccinated are as likely to get infected by this highly contagious variant as anyone else, according to Dr. Ashley Roman, director of maternal-fetal medicine at NYU Langone Health.

"We are seeing more pregnant women who are contracting COVID during pregnancy related to the delta variant," Roman said. "We have more people being admitted to the hospital, including pregnant women."

When a person who is pregnant gets COVID-19, Roman added, they are more likely to get severe diseases that could require hospitalization, intensive care, sedation and a ventilator or other special equipment to help them breathe. COVID-19 also increases the risk of miscarriage, preeclampsia and preterm birth.

Roman, the Centers for Disease Control, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine all advise people who are pregnant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce these risks.

In this episode of TPR's Petrie Dish, Bonnie Petrie and Dr. Roman explore the topic of pregnancy and the pandemic, including what researchers know, what they're learning, and why they are recommending the vaccine during pregnancy.

