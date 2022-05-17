© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Line in the Land

A Haitian Odyssey E1: Texas

Published May 17, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT
Dachka, 24, crosses the Rio Grande after leaving the camp under the Del Rio International Bridge on Sept. 20, 2021. She said she feared being deported back to Haiti.

When thousands of Haitians – like Dachka and Exode – arrived in the unlikely border town of Del Rio, Texas, they hoped they were crossing the finish line of an arduous immigration journey. But when the U.S. started flying some families back to Haiti (including their South American children) migrants were forced to make a critical decision: stay in the U.S. migrant camp and risk expulsion – or return to Mexico.

