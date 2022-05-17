A Haitian Odyssey E1: Texas

When thousands of Haitians – like Dachka and Exode – arrived in the unlikely border town of Del Rio, Texas, they hoped they were crossing the finish line of an arduous immigration journey. But when the U.S. started flying some families back to Haiti (including their South American children) migrants were forced to make a critical decision: stay in the U.S. migrant camp and risk expulsion – or return to Mexico.

