Sofía Sánchez reports and produces for Texas Public Radio's Border and Immigration Desk.

She has reported local news for The Galena Gazette and previously worked at Foreign Policy, where she produced Doha Debates' Course Correction, and Latino USA, where she profiled immigrant authors, journalists and musicians. Sofía's writing on race and identity has also been recognized and published by the American Studies Association.

She comes to San Antonio from small-town Galena, Illinois and graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism in 2021.

